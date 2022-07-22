Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 125.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.2 %

Black Hills stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

