Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

