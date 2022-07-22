Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 24,409 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after buying an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 405,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DOC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.