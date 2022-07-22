Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $639.31 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $623.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $704.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

