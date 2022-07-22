Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

