DuckDaoDime Trading 34.1% Higher This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00011282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $73,905.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

