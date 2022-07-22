Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,767,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,731. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

