Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.18.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.88. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.