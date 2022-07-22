DXdao Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,496.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $25.59 million and $5,496.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $518.84 or 0.02238047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00449923 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000331 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00359461 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004699 BTC.

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link.

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

