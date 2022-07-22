Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Lowered to Neutral at Dawson James

Dawson James lowered shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 473.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.46%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dyadic International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

