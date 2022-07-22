Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.98 and last traded at C$18.80. Approximately 488,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 280,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DND has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.67.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.84.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$122.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.