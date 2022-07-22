Dynamite Hits One Day Volume of $33,200.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $4,976.29 and approximately $33,200.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00436835 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000874 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.31 or 0.02229679 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00363019 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

