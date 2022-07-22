DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Gap Up to $17.52

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $18.22. DZS shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 2 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

DZS Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $478.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of DZS

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DZS by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DZS by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DZS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in DZS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in DZS by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

