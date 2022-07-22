East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces $0.40 Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in East West Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 33,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

