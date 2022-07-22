easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $691.67.

EJTTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

EJTTF stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

