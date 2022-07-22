Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

