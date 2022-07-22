eBoost Trading Up 29.1% This Week (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $320,486.71 and $311.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00250640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000942 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

