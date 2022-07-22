Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Stock Price Up 20.7%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) shot up 20.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 20,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 30,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.