Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 2.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.46. 8,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,551. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

