Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial began coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Ecovyst Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ECVT opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Feehan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Feehan purchased 5,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,898.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth about $476,830,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth about $41,807,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after buying an additional 2,259,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 1,076,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,519,000 after buying an additional 644,986 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

