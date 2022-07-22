Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELD. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.65.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$7.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -2.25. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.80.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

