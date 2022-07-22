Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given New $505.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ELV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.19.

Shares of ELV opened at $461.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.28 and a 200 day moving average of $476.24. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $5,948,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

