Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.67.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $459.60. 1,006,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,713. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.24. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

