Elrond (EGLD) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $56.69 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.77 or 0.00243741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00103977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00040825 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007748 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,895,867 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

