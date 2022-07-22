Emirex Token (EMRX) Price Hits $0.23

Emirex Token (EMRX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular exchanges. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $121,387.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,135.65 or 1.00002581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Emirex Token Coin Profile

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,258,765 coins. The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL.

Buying and Selling Emirex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

