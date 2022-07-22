Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Enbridge by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 360,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.33. 50,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

