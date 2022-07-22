Energo Market Cap Tops $107,117.34 (TSL)

Energo (TSL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Energo has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Energo has a total market capitalization of $107,117.34 and approximately $6,027.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.63 or 1.00066628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Energo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

