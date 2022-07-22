Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Lowered to $25.00 at National Bankshares

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.78.
Shares of ERF opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.48. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $48,945,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Enerplus by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $23,004,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enerplus by 74.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
