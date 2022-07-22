Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $119.56 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $568.14 million and $119.56 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.47 or 0.99997267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,399,956 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.