EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on August 12th

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 3.0 %

ENLC stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 2.76. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 49,013 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 85,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,231,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,842 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

