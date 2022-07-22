Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd.

Entegris has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Up 2.4 %

ENTG opened at $105.21 on Friday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.