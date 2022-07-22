EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $119.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $146.00.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.53.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.41.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.