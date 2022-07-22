EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Set at $165.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.53.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

