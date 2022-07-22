EOS (EOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $418.31 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00005215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 21% against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $418.31 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,060,605,663 coins and its circulating supply is 995,126,932 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

