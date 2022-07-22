EOS Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $209.74 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00004535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,060,543,117 coins and its circulating supply is 995,064,385 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.