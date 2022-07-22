EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $381.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $403.00 to $381.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $433.92.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $330.92 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 266,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,441,000 after buying an additional 68,083 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 99.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.