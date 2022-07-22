Equalizer Price Hits $0.0303 on Major Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $13,691.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars.

