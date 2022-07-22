Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$7.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EQX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC cut Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.47.
CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
