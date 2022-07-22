Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in B2Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

