Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter.
IAMGOLD Price Performance
IMG opened at C$1.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.33. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$895.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
