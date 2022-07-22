Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.95.

IMG opened at C$1.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.33. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$895.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.