Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 22nd (AAU, ADSK, AGTC, AIRT, AKA, BIOC, BIRD, BIVI, CDEV, COHR)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, July 22nd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD). They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI). They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV). They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH). They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM). They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Acquisition (NASDAQ:RVAC). They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SLM Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:SLGRF). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

