Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 22nd (AAU, ADSK, AGTC, AIRT, AKA, BIOC, BIRD, BIVI, CDEV, COHR)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, July 22nd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD). They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI). They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV). They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH). They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM). They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Acquisition (NASDAQ:RVAC). They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SLM Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:SLGRF). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

