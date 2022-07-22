Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) PT Raised to $34.00 at Stephens

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stephens to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQBK traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $30.81. 24,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,528. The company has a market capitalization of $501.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

