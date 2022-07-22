Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.78 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $71.27 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 136.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 330,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

