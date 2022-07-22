Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.