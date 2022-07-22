Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

