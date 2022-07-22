Ergo Market Cap Reaches $62.07 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00008236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $62.07 million and $390,642.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,543.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.26 or 0.06937318 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023268 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00250230 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00110791 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.36 or 0.00647159 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00540854 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006026 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000902 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
