Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $307.76

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.76 ($3.68) and traded as low as GBX 243 ($2.90). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 247 ($2.95), with a volume of 284,851 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 365 ($4.36) to GBX 350 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. The company has a market cap of £745.17 million and a PE ratio of 2,752.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 282.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 307.09.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

