Essex Savings Bank Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWB stock opened at $220.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

