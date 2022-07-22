Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Price Performance
Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average is $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
