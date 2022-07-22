Essex Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 118,424 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,729,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,491,000 after buying an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

